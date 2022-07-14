Sign up
83 / 365
He Is a Regular Now
He turned up during my workout session again today and was good enough to pose for me after the session finished.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3504
photos
39
followers
54
following
Tags
nature
,
chipmunk
