185 / 365
Afternoon Sunshine
Sunshine on leaves on the fence
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Tags
leaves
,
fence
,
sunshine
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 24th, 2022
