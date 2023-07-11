Sign up
Previous
Photo 435
Greetings
Two doves and a squirrel, waiting for me to return and refill the feeder.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2023 4:50pm
Tags
squirrel
,
dove
Mags
ace
You have these creatures tamed, Liz. =)
July 11th, 2023
