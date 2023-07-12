Sign up
Previous
Photo 436
Tomato
So I know that a tomato is not really a vegetable but I am still going to tag this for the minimal theme 🍅
12th July 2023
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th July 2023 1:30pm
Tags
fruit
,
tomato
,
vegetable
,
minimal-40
