Photo 443
Thistle
Spotted when out walking.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4633
photos
39
followers
56
following
121% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th July 2023 4:53pm
Tags
flower
,
thistle
,
weed
Mags
ace
Beautiful and so important for wildlife.
July 20th, 2023
