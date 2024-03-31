Sign up
Photo 695
Grey Squirrel
He was waiting for me to put out some peanuts.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st March 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
peanuts
Mags
ace
Liz, you have lots of pets! LOL! The squirrels, blue jays, mourning doves, and Bob! =)
April 1st, 2024
