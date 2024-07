Dream or Nightmare?

My question is in regard to my feelings about this Sunday's final of the EuroCup, between Spain (who I support) and England (who I support). Spain because I lived there for 19 years, England because my Mum's from there, I have family there and lived there for a year and a half. I really won't know who I'm cheering for on Sunday.

Photos from TV, put together with Collageable.