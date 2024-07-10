Previous
Dumping Ground by spanishliz
Photo 796

Dumping Ground

OK, so there are a couple of dumpsters right beside this lot, but the overflow isn't from any of the businesses in the building right there, I'm almost certain. Looks like someone is taking advantage.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sad
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise