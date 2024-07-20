Previous
Peanuts by spanishliz
Peanuts

Nobody came to eat the peanuts 🥜 just now so I just took a photo of them. Going to tag for eotb because they look pretty good to the wee critters.
Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
Great close up
July 21st, 2024  
