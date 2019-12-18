Sign up
A Visit to the ROM
These were all taken in September 2009, when I last visited the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto. I thought they'd work for the "Prehistoric" collage challenge :) Camera was Canon PowerShot A540
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
skeleton
museum
prehistoric
mfpiac91
