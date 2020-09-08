Previous
Next
Free Lunch by spanishliz
45 / 365

Free Lunch

One of our local churches has been providing takeaway lunches during Covid-19 days. I though about stopping, but knew I had plenty to eat at home, so didn't.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise