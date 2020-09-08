Sign up
Free Lunch
One of our local churches has been providing takeaway lunches during Covid-19 days. I though about stopping, but knew I had plenty to eat at home, so didn't.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1350
photos
31
followers
41
following
2
Overflow
FinePix XP60
8th September 2020 12:30pm
church
lunch
covid19
street-73
