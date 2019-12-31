Previous
New Year's Eve: Grapes by spanishliz
New Year's Eve: Grapes

For my first posting in new album, twelve grapes ready for me to eat at midnight. This is a tradition I picked up when I lived in Spain, and it isn't always easy to get grapes in December in Canada! Some years I have to use raisins :)
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

