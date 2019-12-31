Sign up
New Year's Eve: Grapes
For my first posting in new album, twelve grapes ready for me to eat at midnight. This is a tradition I picked up when I lived in Spain, and it isn't always easy to get grapes in December in Canada! Some years I have to use raisins :)
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
746
photos
24
followers
30
following
1
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
31st December 2019 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grapes
,
new year's eve
