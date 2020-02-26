Sign up
Pink Shirt Day
Pink Shirt Day is part of an anti-bullying campaign. Though I don't have an "official" pink shirt, wearing my pink fleece in solidarity with the notion that "bullying is bad"!
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th February 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
selfie
,
pink shirt day
Hope D Jennings
ace
I am in Solidarity with you, Liz!
February 26th, 2020
