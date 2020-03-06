Sign up
Dress in Blue Day
Teddy's friend Patricia has put on her best blue dress and string of pearls to observe Dress in Blue Day.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
blue
,
pearls
,
teddy bear
