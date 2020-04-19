Previous
Bicycle Day by spanishliz
111 / 365

Bicycle Day

This is my own bike, when it was new. It has been sitting in the shed for some time, and needs attention before I can ride it again, but maybe this summer...
19th April 2020

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
