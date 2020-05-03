Previous
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day by spanishliz
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day

Blue and black are different colours, right? Taken one day when I was so happy to have found running shoes that fir me properly that I bought one blue pair and one black pair :)
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Liz Milne

spanishliz

Jacqueline ace
Fun shot, always nice to find a few pairs of good fitting shoes.
May 3rd, 2020  
