Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
125 / 365
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day
Blue and black are different colours, right? Taken one day when I was so happy to have found running shoes that fir me properly that I bought one blue pair and one black pair :)
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1034
photos
27
followers
37
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Latest from all albums
708
709
123
124
710
165
711
125
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th June 2015 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
mayhalf20
Jacqueline
ace
Fun shot, always nice to find a few pairs of good fitting shoes.
May 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close