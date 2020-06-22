Previous
World Rain Forest Day by spanishliz
175 / 365

World Rain Forest Day

This is not a rain forest, of course, just the greenery outside my window that I sometimes call "the jungle" standing in for one.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
