Build a Scarecrow Day by spanishliz
188 / 365

Build a Scarecrow Day

This poor chap actually needed to be rebuilt, as he'd fallen off my autumn door wreath and lost his head! Should be fine now, though.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

