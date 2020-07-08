Sign up
Math 2.0 Day
I'm pretty sure the day celebrates math that goes far beyond that of which this very clunky mid-20th century calculator is capable, but it's what I've got :)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th July 2020 4:26pm
Tags
calculator
math
mathematics
