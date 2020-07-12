Previous
Etch-a-Sketch Day! by spanishliz
195 / 365

Etch-a-Sketch Day!

That's me, on Christmas morning sometime in the 1960s, proudly displaying my new Etch-a-Sketch!
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Liz Milne

