Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Etch-a-Sketch Day!
That's me, on Christmas morning sometime in the 1960s, proudly displaying my new Etch-a-Sketch!
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1197
photos
31
followers
41
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Latest from all albums
192
184
193
779
194
185
780
195
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
etchasketch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close