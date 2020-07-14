Sign up
197 / 365
Bastille Day
For Bastille Day I've dipped deep into my archives for this photo taken on my 1986 trip to Paris.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
1204
photos
31
followers
41
following
Tags
france
,
paris
,
bastille day
Jacqueline
ace
Paris was relatively quiet then :)
July 14th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
It was a cold winter day, and I think this was quite early in the morning as we'd taken the overnight ferry from England and arrived in Paris around 0700.
July 14th, 2020
