204 / 365
Junk Food Day
I resisted! Bought tuna and salad stuff instead!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1229
photos
32
followers
42
following
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st July 2020 1:30pm
Tags
food
,
shopping
,
junk food
