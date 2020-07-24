Previous
Next
Pioneer Day by spanishliz
207 / 365

Pioneer Day

That's me, on a long ago trip to Doon Pioneer Village in Ontario, posing with the covered wagon.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise