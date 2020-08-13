Sign up
Samuel de Champlain's Birthday
Born in France on 13 August 1567, he founded Quebec City (where this statue stands) and died there on Christmas Day 1635.
13th August 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1292
photos
33
followers
43
following
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Taken
22nd September 2008 1:27pm
Tags
statue
,
champlain
,
quebec city
