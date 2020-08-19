Previous
World Aviation Day by spanishliz
233 / 365

World Aviation Day

With a Canadian Forces Base just down the road, we see these beauties nearly every day, even during lockdown (though this is from some time ago).
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
