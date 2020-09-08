Sign up
253 / 365
Star Trek Day
I believe this shirt's V is a bit too deep, but it might pass as part of a Halloween costume, if there weren't too many critical Star Trek fans around! Photo taken in my favourite vintage clothing store here in Belleville.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th November 2012 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shirt
,
clothing
,
star trek
