255 / 365
TV Dinner Day
I've been known to pop a TV dinner into the microwave and enjoy eating it. This was just a couple of weeks ago.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1352
photos
31
followers
41
following
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
30th August 2020 7:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
tv dinner
