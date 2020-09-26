Previous
Rabbit Day by spanishliz
Rabbit Day

Spotted this fellow at the end of my front path one evening when I was about to shut my front door for the night. Photo "autofixed" and cropped in PhotoShop. Bunny was dining on the weeds in my front yard.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
