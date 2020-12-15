Sign up
Cat Herders Day
Far from me being able to herd Precious, she's trying to get to a bird she has spotted outside the window!
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1556
photos
33
followers
43
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
348
934
935
349
350
936
937
351
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
15th December 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cat
,
pet
,
stretch
