Croissant Day by spanishliz
Photo 397

Croissant Day

Yes, I know, left turn arrows are not croissants, but the similarity struck me today when I was out walking...and I was stuck for anything else for today's "special" day.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
