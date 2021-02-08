Sign up
Photo 406
Secondhand Wardrobe Week
My favourite vintage clothing shop never has anything in my size except hats! I love looking though, and have found pins, boxes and post cards to buy. My sister gravitates to the vintage handbags.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1705
photos
34
followers
47
following
111% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th April 2014 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
store
,
clothing
Jacqueline
ace
I would love to browse in that store!!
February 8th, 2021
