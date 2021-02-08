Previous
Secondhand Wardrobe Week by spanishliz
Photo 406

Secondhand Wardrobe Week

My favourite vintage clothing shop never has anything in my size except hats! I love looking though, and have found pins, boxes and post cards to buy. My sister gravitates to the vintage handbags.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Jacqueline
I would love to browse in that store!!
February 8th, 2021  
