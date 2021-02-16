Sign up
Photo 414
Pancake Day
This isn't a pancake. I didn't have a pancake. My indulgence for lunch was this baked potato with cheese and broccoli. It was yummy! Better for me than pancakes, perhaps.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1730
photos
34
followers
50
following
113% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th February 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cheese
,
potato
