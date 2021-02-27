Sign up
Photo 425
Polar Bear Day
This chap at the Toronto Zoo kept swimming a pattern, ending with this floating on the back portion each circuit. At least it kept him cool.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
17th August 2016 1:42pm
Tags
water
,
zoo
,
polar bear
,
toronto zoo
