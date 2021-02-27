Previous
Next
Polar Bear Day by spanishliz
Photo 425

Polar Bear Day

This chap at the Toronto Zoo kept swimming a pattern, ending with this floating on the back portion each circuit. At least it kept him cool.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise