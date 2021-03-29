Sign up
Photo 455
Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day
Obviously this was NOT the case the day I took this photo! The day commemorates the time, on 29 March 1848, that ice blocked the river above the falls, causing them to run dry for awhile.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
11th September 2009 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
waterfall
,
niagara falls
