Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day by spanishliz
Photo 455

Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day

Obviously this was NOT the case the day I took this photo! The day commemorates the time, on 29 March 1848, that ice blocked the river above the falls, causing them to run dry for awhile.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
