No Tobacco Day by spanishliz
Photo 518

No Tobacco Day

Someone left this in a niche in the wall outside a store, knowing they couldn't smoke it inside. Of course I took a photo... (Quit smoking myself in 2008, about 20 years after I should have.)
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Liz Milne

