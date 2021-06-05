Sign up
Photo 523
World Environment Day
So...NOT a day to be leaving your paper cups on top of mail boxes. Not that any day is, eh.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
litter
cup
world environment day
