Photo 542
Vaccination Day - Fully Vaccinated
Special day for me, anyway, and lots of other people too. Clinic was extremely efficiently run, everyone very pleasant. Even got a compliment on my panda mask!
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
selfie
,
vaccine
,
vaccination
,
covid19
