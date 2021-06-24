Previous
Vaccination Day - Fully Vaccinated by spanishliz
Vaccination Day - Fully Vaccinated

Special day for me, anyway, and lots of other people too. Clinic was extremely efficiently run, everyone very pleasant. Even got a compliment on my panda mask!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
