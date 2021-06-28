Previous
Next
Perfect Day by spanishliz
Photo 546

Perfect Day

Apparently June 28 is the only perfect day (mathematics-wise) in a year. This article explains about perfect numbers, and I almost understand.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise