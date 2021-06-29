Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 547
Camera Day
Side view of gift from my niece, very similar to the camera I used to take my first photos as a small child.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2189
photos
36
followers
51
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Latest from all albums
273
179
546
1132
274
547
1133
180
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st January 2021 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
camera
,
thumb
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close