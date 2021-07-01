First Day of Battle of the Somme + 105 Years

This is the Thiepval Memorial on the Somme, which I visited in 1986, My great-uncle's name is there along with 70000+ others. I've been searching for the rest of my photos from that trip to scan, to no avail (I'll find them tomorrow, no doubt) because I'd wanted to use a photo from Beaumont-Hamel, one of the hot spots that day and sacred to the memory of Newfoundland for the sacrifice of their regiment that day. As well as Canada Day, our tenth province observes solemn memorial services on 1 July in honour of their deeds in 1916.