Previous
Next
First Day of Battle of the Somme + 105 Years by spanishliz
Photo 549

First Day of Battle of the Somme + 105 Years

This is the Thiepval Memorial on the Somme, which I visited in 1986, My great-uncle's name is there along with 70000+ others. I've been searching for the rest of my photos from that trip to scan, to no avail (I'll find them tomorrow, no doubt) because I'd wanted to use a photo from Beaumont-Hamel, one of the hot spots that day and sacred to the memory of Newfoundland for the sacrifice of their regiment that day. As well as Canada Day, our tenth province observes solemn memorial services on 1 July in honour of their deeds in 1916.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise