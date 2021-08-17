Sign up
Photo 596
Black Cat Appreciation Day
This is a new black cat in the neighbourhood, whose name I don't know. He sometimes hangs out in my back yard or on my deck, usually at night.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th June 2021 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
black cat
