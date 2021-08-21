Previous
Next
Senior Citizens' Day by spanishliz
Photo 600

Senior Citizens' Day

Every Thursday is Seniors' Day at my local Shoppers' Drug Mart, and I try to take advantage of that whenever I can. (They sell groceries too!)
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise