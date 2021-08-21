Sign up
Photo 600
Senior Citizens' Day
Every Thursday is Seniors' Day at my local Shoppers' Drug Mart, and I try to take advantage of that whenever I can. (They sell groceries too!)
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2363
photos
35
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st August 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
text
,
bill
,
seniors
