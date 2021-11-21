Sign up
Photo 692
Stuffing Day
This was part of a turkey dinner I had about a week ago. Looks a bit bland, but was actually quite tasty.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
16th November 2021 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
stuffing
,
bld-7
