Photo 784
Family Day
My sister and her husband are away on their first proper holiday in two years, but I have this cool "Sisters" collage that she gave me a couple of birthdays ago on the wall in my 'office'.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2944
photos
39
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st February 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sister
,
collage
,
family day
