Family Day by spanishliz
Family Day

My sister and her husband are away on their first proper holiday in two years, but I have this cool "Sisters" collage that she gave me a couple of birthdays ago on the wall in my 'office'.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
