Photo 792
Pig Day
Percy Pig poses for Pig Day pix.
It's also Pancake Day, but once again, I have none.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st March 2022 10:48am
Tags
toy
,
pig
,
stuffed animal
