Photo 801
International Bagpipes Day
This was an event at CFB Trenton a few years ago, that included lots of bands and an air show.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
4th July 2009 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
trenton
,
bagpipes
,
air force
,
cfb trenton
