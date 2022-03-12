Previous
Next
Clock Change Day by spanishliz
Photo 803

Clock Change Day

Tonight we "spring forward" in Ontario, and I wanted to remind us all to change the times on our cameras as well as clocks and watches. I often forget that part.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise