Previous
Next
International Have Fun at Work Day by spanishliz
Photo 823

International Have Fun at Work Day

This fellow, who was in charge of the paving crew working on some driveways on my street, certainly enjoyed his work, especially using this machine. They were efficient too!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise