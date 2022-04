Library Workers Day

This is almost the entire staff of the T.J. Bata Library at Trent University (Peterborough, Ontario) in 1976 or '77, gathered in the break room for a retirement do, probably of the lady in the middle, in the brown jacket and patterned blouse. Included are librarians, library assistants, secretaries, porters. At the time I worked in the archives, which were then housed in the library's basement. I took the photo using my Canon Ftb.