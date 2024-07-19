Previous
Stick Your Tongue Out Day by spanishliz
Photo 1131

Stick Your Tongue Out Day

This is my friend's cat, Deja, who has her tongue sticking out a bit all the time. She's rather elderly and very loving.

I did take a selfie suitable for the day, but it was too rude, and I deleted it!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise